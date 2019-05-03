A Greenfield woman is facing traffic violations in Carroll County.

30-year-old Amber Nelson, of Greenfield, was stopped by McKenzie Patrolman Dalton Raspberry for running a stop sign and a check of her license revealed her license was revoked in Weakley County in 2013, as well as a prior charge in Henry County in 2016 for driving on a suspended license.

Nelson was arrested and charged with Driving on a Revoked or Suspended License and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign and her vehicle was towed to Henry County.