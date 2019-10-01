Greenfield Lady Yellowjacket senior Tess Darby tweeted Monday that she has received an offer to play college basketball at the University of Tennessee.

Darby will graduate along with teammate Chloe Moore-McNeil as some of the most decorated basketball players to come through Greenfield. They won the State Championship as sophomores in 2018, when both players were Miss Basketball Finalists.

Darby also just won a national championship with her summer league travel team. She received a lot of exposure from that league, which resulted in offers from other D-1 schools like West Virginia, Illinois, and Texas Tech (per Darby’s twitter).

Darby and Moore-McNeil will have one more shot at another state championship this season, and they will tip off November 19th at home versus USJ.