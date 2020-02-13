Greenfield Lady Jackets Tess Darby and Chloe Moore-McNeil are both finalists for the Class A Miss Basketball Award.

Greenfield girls coach Willie Trevathan says having two out of three finalists for the award from the same team is quite the accomplishment, but it’s happened before.

The Lady Jackets are the number one team in Tennessee going into next week’s District Tournament, and Trevathan says having both players named finalists for the state’s top award could give the team even more momentum in the post-season.

Next year, Tess Darby will take the court for the Tennessee Lady Vols, while Chloe Moore-McNeil says she’ll announce her plans for next year after the season.

The TSSAA Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented on the floor of the MTSU Murphy Center Tuesday night, March 10 at 7:00.

A list of all Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists has been posted on our website at thunderbolt-radio-dot-com.