Greenfield High School senior Tess Darby announced Friday that she’s committed to the Tennessee Lady Vols.

Darby announced on Twitter that while she was “blessed and humbled” to be recruited by other programs, she has “committed to Coach Kellie Harper at the University of Tennessee.”

Darby was recruited by several Division 1 programs, but ultimately went with first-year head coach and former Lady Vol Harper and the famed Lady Vols program at UT Knoxville.

(photo courtesy Twitter)