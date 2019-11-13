Greenfield Lady Jackets senior Tess Darby is officially a Tennessee Lady Vol.

In front of packed gymnasium at Greenfield High School Wednesday afternoon, Darby sat with her parents and two sisters and signed her Letter of Intent to play for the storied Lady Vols and new head coach Kellie Harper.

When asked if there was one thing Coach Harper told her during her visit to Knoxville that solidified her decision, Darby told Thunderbolt Radio News…

Darby says with the signing now complete, she can focus on this season for the Lady Jackets.

And her goal next year as a Lady Vol?

City of Greenfield Alderman Donald Ray High says Darby’s signing ceremony is a big day for the community.

Darby and the Greenfield Lady Jackets tip-off the 2019-20 season Tuesday night when they host the USJ Lady Bruins.