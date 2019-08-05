A harassment case in McKenzie lead to the discovery what investigators believed was an explosive device Saturday.

According to a release Monday from the McKenzie Police Department, officers were speaking with an individual who had been making threats when they discovered a PVC piped capped at both ends and resembling a pipe bomb inside his home on Forrest Avenue.

Due to the unknown nature of the item and to maintain the public’s safety, officers closed down multiple streets and contacted the Jackson Police Department Bomb Squad and an ATF agent to assist in the investigation, with EMS and the McKenzie Fire Department on stand-by until the incident was completed.

The bomb squad later determined the item was not an explosive device, and were able to dispose of the item with closed streets opened back up to the public.