A Hardin County man is facing arson charges in connection with a fire at a residence in Counce, in which two people were inside.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says TBI Special Agent Fire Investigators began investigating the fire in the 900 block of Damron Loop Road on Wednesday, shortly after firefighters responded to the scene.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading to 41-year-old Jason West as the individual responsible for the fire. No injuries were reported.

Later that same day, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested West and TBI agents charged him with two counts of Aggravated Arson.

West was booked into the Hardin County Jail.