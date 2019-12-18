A Hardin County man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation by the TBI.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 20-year-old Dillion Tyler Fielder, of Savannah, was indicted last month by a Hardin County Grand Jury on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

McAlister says in July, TBI agents began the investigation after a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported Fielder had uploaded multiple images of child pornography on an online platform.

Fielder turned himself in to the Hardin County Jail Tuesday and was released on a $25,000 bond.