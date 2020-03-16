Last week, the Westview Lady Chargers, Greenfield Lady Jackets, and Gibson County Lady Pioneers all won their opening round matchups in the TSSAA State Tournament.

However, after the Lady Pioneers defeated Pickett County Thursday evening, the TSSAA ruled that the State Basketball Tournaments for the girls’ and boys’ championships would be suspended indefinitely due to the threat of caronavirus.

Westview Head Coach Brian Haskins told WCMT Sports where he was when he was told the news.

Greenfield Coach Willie Trevathan said what he plans to do with his team while the Jackets await the decision.

The TSSAA should have an update on these tournaments tomorrow. Stay tuned to WCMT Sports and Thunderbolt Radio for updates as they are made available.