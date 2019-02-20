The Weakley County Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee agreed Wednesday to pursue a grant for a county multi-purpose building and safe room.

The 15,000-plus square foot building would house the Weakley County Office on Aging, the Weakley County Ag Extension Office, and a multi-purpose room and safe room, capable of housing 2,000 people in the case of a tornado or other life-threatening weather event.

Commissioner Gary Eddings told the committee the project is a good thing for Weakley County, not just during severe weather, but also after.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says the county is seeking a $4 million dollar grant for the new building.

Mayor Bynum says the project probably wouldn’t go before the full Weakley County Commission until the May meeting.