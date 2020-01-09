The Weakley County Commission will look at a resolution later this month urging Tennessee’s governor adopt a tax incentive for revitalizing historic buildings in the state.

During its meeting Wednesday, the Weakley County Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee passed a resolution requesting Governor Bill Lee adopt the tax incentive.

County Mayor Jake Bynum gave the board more details on the resolution request.

The resolution requesting Governor Lee adopt the tax incentive passed the HEED Committee unanimously and will now go to the full Weakley County Commission when it meets on January 21st.