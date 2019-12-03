A Henry County man is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in Weakley County.

45-year-old Barton Derek Grande, of Henry, was arrested by Gleason Police Sergeant Jacob Howington after a pursuit began in Gleason and went through several back roads before ending on Chicken Road where the vehicle ran off into a gully.

Grande was the driver of the vehicle and ran on foot into the woods before being captured by Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies.

Grande was found with over 15 grams of crystal meth, 8.5 grams of marijuana, and handgun was also found behind the driver’s seat in the vehicle.

Among Grande’s charges are P0ssession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Evading Arrest.

Grande was released from the Weakley County Jail.