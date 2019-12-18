A Henry County man is facing 15 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant’s office, 35-year-old John Adam Hoskins, of Paris, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 188 months imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute and attempt to possess with intent to distribute actual methamphetamine.

Hoskins was also sentenced as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on Hoskins, where officers found a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with 5 rounds, along with a backpack which contained several glass pipes, a set of digital scales, $30,520 dollars in cash, 73 pills, and over four-and-a-half grams of methamphetamine at 98 percent purity.

The case was investigated by the Paris Police Department.

U.S. Attorney Dunavant says there is no parole in the federal prison system.