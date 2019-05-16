Three high school students and two college students from Henry County have received scholarships from the Fraternal Order of Police.

Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says Henry County High School seniors Brandon Armour and Chase Wyrick each received $1,000 dollars scholarships, while senior Hayes Frye received a $500 dollars scholarship.

Returning college students Mason Crosser and Clay Wyrick also received $500 dollars scholarships.

The scholarships were presented by the Fraternal Order of Police Tennessee-Kentucky Lake Lodge 17 in Paris.