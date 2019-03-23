A Henry County man has been charged in the stabbing death of a Benton County man Friday.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says after a joint investigation by the TBI, Big Sandy Police Department, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jack Anthony Herron, of Henry, has been charged with one count of Second Degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Garren D. Crafton.

Crafton’s body was found Friday morning outside his home on Kay Street.

Herron is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 dollar bond.