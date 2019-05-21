A Henry man was cited into Carroll County General Sessions for possessing drug paraphernalia.

33-year-old James Ronnie Martin, of Henry, was arrested by McKenzie Police after officers were called to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts regarding a man smoking marijuana in a car.

Officers found three pipes, multiple torch lights, rolling papers, a digital scale, and a bottle of butane fuel in the vehicle.

At the McKenzie Police Department, one of the pipes field-tested positive for methamphetamine and Martin was given ten days to report to the Carroll County Jail for booking procedures.