A Henry County man is being held in the Benton County Jail on a half million dollar bond in the stabbing death of another man Friday in Big Sandy.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 34-year-old Jack Anthony Herron, of Henry, is charged with second degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Garren D. Crafton of Henry County.

Crafton’s body was found Friday morning at a residence on Kay Street in Big Sandy.

McAlister says Crafton’s body has been sent to Nashville for autopsy.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the TBI, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Big Sandy Police Department.