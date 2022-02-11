February 11, 2022
High School Basketball Finals:

Girls:

Dresden 75 Bradford 74

Greenfield 57 Gleason 36

Obion Central 42 Dyersburg 39

Perry County 54 Bruceton 22

South Gibson 57 Milan 23

Dyer County 66 Crockett County 51

Camden 58 Hickman County 37

Creekwood 49 Loretto 46

East Hickman 55 Waverly 30

Adamsville 69 Madison 32

Jackson Central Merry 50 Middleton 38

Boys:

Bradford 64 Dresden 48

Gleason 54 Greenfiled 46

Dyersburg 59 Obion Central 46

Perry County 80 Bruceton 41

Milan 35 South Gibson 34

Dyer County 64 Crockett County 57

Camden 62 Hickman County 50

Loretto 57 Creekwood 53

Covington 40 Munford 31

Big Sandy 66 Frank Hughes 43

