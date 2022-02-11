High School Basketball Finals:
Girls:
Dresden 75 Bradford 74
Greenfield 57 Gleason 36
Obion Central 42 Dyersburg 39
Perry County 54 Bruceton 22
South Gibson 57 Milan 23
Dyer County 66 Crockett County 51
Camden 58 Hickman County 37
Creekwood 49 Loretto 46
East Hickman 55 Waverly 30
Adamsville 69 Madison 32
Jackson Central Merry 50 Middleton 38
Boys:
Bradford 64 Dresden 48
Gleason 54 Greenfiled 46
Dyersburg 59 Obion Central 46
Perry County 80 Bruceton 41
Milan 35 South Gibson 34
Dyer County 64 Crockett County 57
Camden 62 Hickman County 50
Loretto 57 Creekwood 53
Covington 40 Munford 31
Big Sandy 66 Frank Hughes 43