High school basketball finals, regional tournaments getting set

High School Basketball Finals

Union City boys defeated Gibson County in the District 12–AA consolation game 39-37

Milan defeated Westview for the District Championship 49-46

Saturday, in the first round of the Regional Tournament, Union City boys will travel to Waverly, Gibson County will travel to Camden, Stewart County will play at Westview, and Hickman County plays at Milan.

Greenfield girls defeated Dresden 64-54 to claim the District 13-A Championship. Gleason defeated Bradford 40-36 in the consolation game.

Thursday in the first round of the girls regional tournament, Lake County will travel to Greenfield, Middleton is at Dresden, Gleason will travel to JCM, and Bradford will play at Peabody.

Friday, in the first round of the Region 7-AA girls basketball tournament, Hickman County travels to Westview, Union City will travel to East Hickman, Camden will play at Gibson County, and Huntingdon will play at Stewart County.

It was Obion Central over Dyersburg 46-27 to claim third place in the consolation game of District 13-AAA while Crockett County defeated Dyer County 44-38 to win the championship.

In the Regional Tournament, Obion Central girls will travel to Munford, Dyersburg is at Covington, Haywood plays at Crockett County, and Ripley will be at Dyer County.