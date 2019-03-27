Tennessee fired Lady Vols basketball coach Holly Warlick Wednesday after a season in which the Lady Vols barely kept their NCAA Tournament streak alive and then promptly lost in the opening round.

UT Athetic Director Phillip Fulmer made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Warlick took over for Pat Summitt in 2012 and had a 172-67 record in seven seasons.

Tennessee made it to regional finals in three of her first four years, but hasn’t advanced beyond the second round any of the last three seasons.

The Lady Vols lost to UCLA 89-77 Saturday to cap a 19-13 season, falling short of 20 wins for the first time since 1975-76.

Tennessee is the only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament since the event started in 1982.