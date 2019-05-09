While a handful of Republican lawmakers are joining calls for House Speaker Glen Casada to resign, 76th District State Representative Andy Holt doesn’t think Casada is going anywhere.

Casada has faced increased scrutiny for his participation in lewd text messages about women and supporting his now former chief of staff, who admitted to using cocaine in the legislative office building.

Representative Holt told Thunderbolt Radio News the controversy surrounding Speaker Casada is an attempt to damage the reputation of the house leader.

Holt says he doesn’t think Casada will step down from his position nor does he believe Casada will be voted out.

Representative Andy Holt is the guest on this weekend’s community affairs program “30 Minutes” on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.