A traffic camera bill sponsored by Representative Andy Holt of Dresden failed in the Transportation Committee Tuesday for a second time.

House Bill 1267 known as the Buffering Undo Regulatory Non-Compliance or BURN Act, would require local authorities to file certified copies of notices of violation or citations based solely on evidence obtained by an unmanned traffic camera with the municipal or county court.

The bill was voted down by the Transportation Committee last month, but Holt brought the bill to the Committee again on Tuesday.

Holt has long been outspoken against the use of unmanned traffic cameras.

A video of Holt burning a traffic camera citation on Facebook Live has had over seven million views.