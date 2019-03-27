Tennessee’s House Education Committee approved Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher proposal Wednesday.

The committee voted 14-9 to approved House Bill 939 to create an education savings account (ESA) program in Tennessee.

The ESA program Lee has proposed would use public money to allow parents to send their kids to private school or cover other education-related expenses.

Republican State Representative Andy Holt of Dresden tells Thunderbolt Radio News that Governor Lee has set aside $25 million dollars for the ESA program.

Under the latest version of the bill, families would have to provide a birth certificate, a driver’s license, or some sort of government documentation for their children participating in the ESA plan.

With the bill’s passage, it now heads to the government operations committee.