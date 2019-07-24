Representative Cameron Sexton, of Crossvile, is set to replace current House Speaker Glen Casada, after being nominated by House Republicans Wednesday.

After four rounds of voting at the state Capitol, House Republicans picked Sexton out of six candidates to replace Casada, who’s slated to resign next Friday over mounting scandals.

The other candidates who were vying for Casada’s post included Representatives Ryan Williams, Jay Reedy, Curtis Johnson, Mike Carter, and Matthew Hill.

Casada has faced resignation calls since it was revealed that he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.

The GOP-supermajority General Assembly will officially vote in the new speaker during an August 23rd special session.