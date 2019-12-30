The dramatic fall from power of former House Speaker Glen Casada is the top story this year in Tennessee.

An annual survey of Associated Press reporters, editors, and broadcasters named the Casada saga the number one news story for the state in 2019.

The former House speaker’s sexually explicit text message exchanges about women and other scandals drove him to resign after a few months on the job.

The second place finisher in the survey was Republican Governor Bill Lee’s school voucher program, which narrowly passed and is still awaiting implementation.

Third was Tennessee’s continued pursuit of inmate executions, while the rest of the country largely trends away from the practice.