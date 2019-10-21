Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human skull near the Gibson-Carroll County line.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says deputies responded to a wooded area in Gibson County near the Carroll County line Saturday after a dog brought what appeared to be a human skull to its owner.

Sheriff Thomas says deputies took possession of the skull and used cadaver dogs to help in a search of the immediate area for additional remains or evidence that may help in the identification of the unknown person.

Sheriff Thomas says no additional skeletal remains were found, but that the case is an active investigation and he anticipates further searches of the area.

In a statement, Sheriff Thomas says at this time the Sheriff’s Office is not revealing the exact location of the discovery in an attempt to keep the area from being searched by any unauthorized individuals.

Meanwhile, the skull has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office to try and determine the approximate age of the individual, sex, race, approximate length of time the skull may have been in the woods and any other details that may aid in determining the identification of the person.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the FBI, TBI, Milan Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in solving the mystery going forward.