A Humboldt man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday in Crockett County.

WBBJ reports 19-year-old Christopher Kuykendoll, of Humboldt, was killed in the three vehicle accident on Old Jackson Road.

The accident happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon.

THP investigators say one other person was injured in the wreck, but the extent of those injuries aren’t known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.