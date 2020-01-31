A Gibson County man is facing 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, 39-year-old Jerome Lavell McBride, of Humboldt, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 188 months in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, in December 2017, McBride was stopped for speeding on Highway 45 West, and during a search of his vehicle, officers found a .380 caliber pistol along with 15 individually wrapped bags of marijuana and $494.

McBride had previously been convicted of Second Degree Robbery, Burglary, and Assault in Kentucky, as well as Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, and Aggravated Assault.

U.S. Attorney Dunavant says because of these previous violent felony convictions, McBride was determined to be an armed career criminal under the federal sentencing guidelines.

The ATF and West Tennessee Violent Crime and Drug Task Force investigated the case.