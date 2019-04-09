Obion County Central will be seeking a new girls basketball coach following the departure of David Wilkins.

Huntingdon hired Coach Wilkins to take the girls coaching job that has been held by veteran Farris Lowery who has stepped down.

Huntingdon Principal Jonathan Kee has named Porsche McClerking as the new boys coach. Coach McClerking will replace Mr. Kee who is stepping aside to focus on administrative duties.

McClerking was a coach at Clarksburg, and most recently, was an assistant at Dyersburg.

No word yet on who will replace Coach Wilkins at Obion Central. He spent the last four years as the Lady Rebels Head Basketball Coach.