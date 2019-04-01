A Huntingdon man has been arrested for murder in Carroll County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 20-year-old Corey Leavitt, Jr. was arrested Sunday in the shooting death of 19-year-old James Dale Kelley Friday night in Buena Vista.

After Kelley’s body was discovered, authorities obtained an image of a silver vehicle from surveillance equipment near the scene, which was released to the public Saturday night.

McAlister says tips from the public, along with investigative efforts by both the TBI and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, led to Leavitt as the individual responsible for the crime.

Leavitt is charged with one count of Reckless Homicide, and is being held without bond in the Carroll County Jail.