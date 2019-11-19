Two local athletes are finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

Huntingdon’s Hunter Easley was named a finalist in Division I Class 1A, while Peabody’s Cooper Baugus was named a finalist in Division I Class 2A.

Westview’s J.T. Carver was a semifinalist for Kicker of the Year, and Lake County’s Tanner Snyder was a semifinalist in Class 1A, but neither were named to the list of finalists.

The finalists were announced Tuesday by Titans Radio’s Mike Keith and Amie Wells.

The Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the TSSAA on Monday, December 2, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.