The Greenfield Police Department has released the name of the woman killed in a Friday afternoon shooting incident.

Chief Joey Radford says the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Jennifer Sanders, of Greenfield.

The incident happened around 3:40 Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Forest Street.

Chief Radford says based on the preliminary investigation, it’s believed to be an isolated incident.

The Greenfield Police Department and the TBI continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, graveside services for Miss Sanders will be Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon.

