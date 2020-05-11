The Inaugural Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame Golf Scramble is being rescheduled for June 25th.

The event will be held at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon with tee-off at noon.

Executive Director John Hatler tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the excitement over the new Hall of Fame was just starting when COVID-19 disrupted plans.

(AUDIO)

The original plans called for the inaugural Hall of Fame class to be announced at the golf scramble last month, so will Weakley County get an announcement at next month’s event?

(AUDIO)

Hatler says the golf scramble will help fund a $1,000 dollar scholarship from the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame to a female and male student athlete from each of the four county high schools.

Hatler says nominations are still being accepted at the Hall of Fame’s website at weakleycountysportshof.com.