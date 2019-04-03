The Martin City Board met in its informal meeting Tuesday night to set the agenda for next Monday’s formal board meeting.

Martin resident Brian Hayes, representing residents of the Glenwood subdivision, addressed the board about lighting in the neighborhood.

The subdivision residents have raised nearly $55,000 for decorative light poles for the neighborhood from Weakley County Municipal Electric System, with the City of Martin contributing $24,000 for the project, which Mayor Randy Brundige says is what the city would contribute for wood poles in any neighborhood. The neighborhood raised the additional funds for the decorative poles.

The board will discuss the project further during Monday night’s formal meeting.

Also set for next week’s meeting will be a discussion on the Hawks Road sewer project for $130,400, and spot restoration paving for the city by PRI for $29,600.

In department reports, Parks and Recreation Director Brian Moore said the new playground at Virginia Weldon Park is progressing, Fire Chief Jamie Summers says he had received a Certificate of Occupancy from the state for the new Fire Station 3, and Police Chief Don Teal said there would be a increased police presence during next week’s UT Martin Spring College Rodeo.

The formal meeting of the Martin City Board will be Monday night at 5:15 in the new city courtroom at the Martin Police Department Public Safety Building on North Lindell Street.