The Martin Police Department and Weakley County CrimeStoppers is asking for information in the theft of a truck and trailer with lawn equipment.

Take was a white 2014 Ford F-150 truck with a 14-foot single axle trailer loaded with a John Deere 930 zero turn mower, a RedMax blower, and a Stihl weed eater.

A black 12-foot tilt trailer that was parked at the location was also taken.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

Contact the Weakley County Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.