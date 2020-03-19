Interest is growing in the 76th District State Representative seat following Andy Holt’s announcement that he won’t seek re-election.

Holt announced on Facebook Wednesday his decision not to run in November after serving the district the past 10 years.

Five individuals have picked up petitions to run for the District 76 seat.

District 1 Weakley County Commissioner Dennis Doster, of Dresden, District 7 Weakley County Commission David Hawks and Larry Gallimore, both of Martin, have picked up petitions to run in the August Republican Primary, with Jean Little, of Martin, picking up a petition to run in the Democratic Primary on August 6th.

Meanwhile, Rachel Whites, of Dresden, has picked up a petition to run as an Independent in November.

Those interested in the state seat have until April 2nd to file their petitions with the election commission.

The 76th District includes all of Weakley County and a portion of Carroll and Obion Counties.