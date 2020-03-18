Interest is growing in the 76th District State Representative seat following Andy Holt’s announcement that he won’t seek re-election.

Holt announced on Facebook his decision not to run in November after serving the district the past 10 years.

District 1 Weakley County Commissioner Dennis Doster, of Dresden, has picked up a petition to run as a Republican in the August Primary, while Rachel Whites, of Dresden, picked up petition to run as an Independent in November.

Those interested in the state seat have until April 2nd to file their petitions with the election commission.

The 76th District includes all of Weakley County and a portion of Carroll and Obion Counties.