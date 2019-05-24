Ja Morant is the 2019 OVC Male Athlete of the Year after a stellar sophomore season for the Murray State Racers men’s basketball team.

Morant is the 11th Murray State winner of the award and all have come from men’s basketball, including back-to-back wins by Dresden’s Popeye Jones in 1990-91 and 1991-92.

The award is given to the OVC male student-athlete who is deemed the top player in the League each year. The award is voted on by the Conference’s athletics directors and sports information directors.

Morant’s run at Murray State lasted 65 games before he declared for the NBA Draft on June 20. If the draft falls the way many pundits expect, the Memphis Grizzlies will take Morant as the second pick.