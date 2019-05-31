A Jackson man has been sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for distributing a heroin and fentanyl mixture in Gibson and Madison counties.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 67-year-old Stephen Thompson was accused of distributing between 100 and 400 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture to residents of Gibson and Madison counties, which caused at least two users to overdose.

The two users survived the overdoses.

Thompson’s sentence will be followed by 48 months of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the West Tennessee Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics and the TBI.

The 28th Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of officers assigned full-time from the Gibson, Crockett and Haywood County Sheriff’s Offices and the Humboldt, Milan and Trenton Police Departments.