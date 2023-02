Funeral services for Jeanette Gordon Robinson, age 87, of Sharon, will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00 until service time.

Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.