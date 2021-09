Funeral services for James Grady (Jimmy) Belew, age 77, of Gleason, will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11:00 at Gleason First United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Visitation will be Monday, September 13, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 at the church.

Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.