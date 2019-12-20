Two former Dresden High School athletes are joining three others with their banners displayed in the Lions’ gymnasium.

Former Cross Country athletes Anna Johnson and Loral Winn were recognized Thursday night at Dresden High School where they join three other former Dresden athletes who were named the top athlete in their sport in the state of Tennessee: John Parker in baseball, Popeye Jones in basketball, and Dresser Winn in football.

Anna Johnson was the 2017 Cross Country State Champion, and is currently attending Rhodes College and a member of the Rhodes College Cross Country team.

Loral Winn was the 2018 Cross Country State Champion and is currently attending Ole Miss where she is a member of the Ole Miss Cross Country and Track and Field teams.

(photo: (l-r: Dresden Cross Country coach Wendy Maxey, Anna Johnson, Loral Winn, and Dresden Cross Country coach Todd Maxey)