A joint investigation between the TBI and Savannah Police Department results in the arrest and a man and woman in the death of her husband.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 21-year-old Christopher Mailhot, of Iuka, Mississippi, and 38-year-old Elaina Michelle White, of Savannah, were arrested Thursday in the murder of Jeffery Steven White.

White’s body was found Wednesday outside of his home on Young Lane in Savannah.

Mailhot is charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, while White is charged with one count of Criminal Responsibility for First Degree Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

Both are being held on a two million dollar bond each in the Hardin County Jail.

McAlister says an autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.