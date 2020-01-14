Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones has been elected to serve as the 2020 President of the West Tennessee Register’s Association.

The Register’s Association is a statewide organization that represents the interests of the state’s 95 Registers.

Jones has worked in the Register’s Office for 18 years and was elected Weakley County Register of Deeds in 2018.

During this time, she’s attended many state meetings and has met with Registers across the State of Tennessee advocating for the Register’s offices.

Jones and her staff have been working diligently to advertise and encourage the importance of veterans recording their DD214/military discharges. The project has gone from recording three DD214/military discharges in 2017 to over fifty DD214/military discharges being recorded to date.

Jones received her degree from UT Martin, her Certified Public Administrator certification designated through the University of Tennessee, and is a graduate of the Weakley County Leadership Program.

Jones and her husband Trent have one son, Jase who is four years old. They reside in Martin and are lifelong residents of Weakley County.

Jones says she is looking forward to continuing to work with Registers across the state and West Tennessee to further the advancement of Weakley County and West Tennessee.