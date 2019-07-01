A local judge says the new “Hands Free Tennessee” law now in effect in Tennessee will be a challenging law for citizens.

Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith says with cell phones or smart phone devices such an extension of ourselves, the new law, which went into effect yesterday, will be a difficult one for citizens to get used to.

Judge Smith says while tickets and fines for violating the new law could be costly, the effect on your driving record could the costliest of all.

The “Hands Free Tennessee” law is designed to significantly deter distracted driving, which according to a recent report, was the cause for nearly 25,000 crashes in the state just last year.