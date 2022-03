Funeral services for Julia Mae Medling, age 93, of New Johnsonville, will be Thursday, March 10, 2022 at noon at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Burial will be in Brock’s Cemetery in Greenfield.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 at the funeral home.

Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.