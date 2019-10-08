A Kenton man is facing drug charges in Weakley County after being found with meth on the Greenfield School parking lot.

37-year-old William Christopher Cannon was arrested Sunday after Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith found Cannon in possession of two baggie of methamphetamine as he was parked in the school parking lot.

Cannon is also charged with Violation of Drug-Free School Zone and Driving on a Revoked License.

Cannon’s license was revoked in February 2017 for DUI in Weakley County.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.