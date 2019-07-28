A Graves County, Kentucky man is being held in the Weakley County Jail in connection with a Sunday morning shooting in Martin.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says around 10:15 Sunday morning, officers were called to North McCombs Street in Martin in reference to shots being fired.

When they arrived, 51-year-old Jerry Crosby, of Martin, stated that an unknown individual fired multiple shots at him while in the area of Jackson and North McCombs Street, then fled on foot.

Chief Teal says officers later found 33-year-old Archie Nunn, of Mayfield, Kentucky, hiding in the woods by the railroad tracks behind the old Middle School building on North McCombs Street.

Nunn is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Chief Teal says no injuries were reported in the incident.