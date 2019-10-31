On Thursday, Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff issued a statement regarding his vote against the House Resolution 660, the resolution to formally begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

In his statement, Congressman Kustoff said, “Since day one, this impeachment inquiry has been a closed-door, one-sided process. Speaker Pelosi’s resolution changes nothing. It still fails to give the President the right to due process, and it continues to deny equal participation of Republicans in this broken and flawed process. It is clear that House Democrats only have one goal, to remove the President from office. These are the reasons that I emphatically voted ‘no’ on this impeachment resolution,” said Rep. Kustoff.