The Westview Lady Chargers season has ended with a 45-33 loss to Grainger in the Class AA semifinals.

Westview finishes the season with a (27-2) record.

Jada Harrison scored 23 of Westview’s 33 points.

After the game, Coach Brian Haskins reflected on the loss and the season.

(AUDIO)

The Westview Lady Chargers have been to the State Tournament in Murfreesboro nine consecutive seasons.